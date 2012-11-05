â€œWriters and poets have always searched for the Canadian identity; almost instinctively, Canadians have tended to say that they are French Canadians or English Canadians or Ukrainian Canadians or whatever, or simply new Canadians. But what is Canada itself? With the charter in place, we can now say that Canada is a society where all people are equal and where they share some fundamental values based upon freedom." - Memoirs, Pierre Elliot Trudeau
Our Mission
To unite, represent and serve the interest of the members. To encourage unity among our members, to promote the social, cultural and political involvement and participation of the members, in the democratic process of Canada and to promote excellence in journalism among the members of the Ethnic Press and Media. To defend, in a lawful manner, the Charter of Rights and freedoms as part of the Canadian Constitution and to promote the basic principles of Human Rights, as presented by the International Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, by the United Nations.
Minutes
NEPMCC committee meeting minutes, other special meeting minutes and minutes for the monthly meetings held at the Legislative Building, Queenâ€™s Park, Toronto, Ontario are posted here.
Code of Ethics
Our privilege and duty is to seek and publish the truth, defend free speech and the right to equal treatment under law, capture the diversity of human experience,
News
Current affairs of the NEPMCC and other news are posted here for public viewing. This area is dedicated to the Members, Board of Directors and the President of NEPMCC.
Press Release
All the press releases for meetings, events and special issues are posted here. This area is dedicated to the Members, Board of Directors and the President of NEPMCC.
Agenda
On the 2nd Monday of every month, NEPMCC conducts monthly meetings at the Legislative Building, Queenâ€™s Park, Toronto, Ontario. In case of public holiday(s), the meeting is scheduled for the third Monday. Meeting agendas are posted here.
Editorials
Our privilege and duty is to seek and publish the truth, defend free speech and the right to equal treatment under law, capture the diversity of human expert speak for the voiceless and engage civic debate in order to build our community serve the public interest.
Service/Financial Partnership: NEPMCC is a non-governmental and not-for-profit organization. It represents over 500 members of the ethnic press and media from across Canada with capability to read, write and translate over 120 various languages from different cultures. We welcome both government and corporate financial partnership/support. Contact (link to contact us) our office for further details.
Sponsorship Opportunities: Our list of events (link to events main page) offers a variety of sponsorship opportunities which provides associated high profile exposure to your organization. Contact our office to discuss about sponsorship packages available for this year.
2009 NEPMCC Professional Development Training Seminar
Contact information:Site Administrator John (Ioannis) S. Saraidaris email: jsaras@sympatico.ca / 647 402 3561