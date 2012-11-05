Our Mission

To unite, represent and serve the interest of the members. To encourage unity among our members, to promote the social, cultural and political involvement and participation of the members, in the democratic process of Canada and to promote excellence in journalism among the members of the Ethnic Press and Media. To defend, in a lawful manner, the Charter of Rights and freedoms as part of the Canadian Constitution and to promote the basic principles of Human Rights, as presented by the International Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, by the United Nations.